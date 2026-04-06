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Buildathon Recap: How to build a marketing-strategy skill in Claude Code
Full-video and FAQ
Apr 6
•
Emily Kramer
6
3
Your website still matters. Here's what to prioritize now.
30+ examples from B2B websites, with Casey Hill of DoWhatWorks
Apr 1
•
Emily Kramer
84
4
March 2026
How to build your marketing strategy in Claude
How to build a /marketing-strategy skill in Claude that your team works from every day—and speed up the process with our new MKT1 MCP Server.
Mar 19
•
Emily Kramer
153
10
Install the MKT1 MCP Server
Add your very own C-Level Gen Marketer, trained on all things MKT1, to Claude. In beta now for paid MKT1 subscribers
Mar 13
•
Emily Kramer
51
45
2
What real marketers are building with Claude Code
4 Gen Marketers, 5 builds in Claude Code & Cowork to inspire you to join in on the Claude frenzy. Featuring Elaine Zelby, Kamil Rextin, and Aditya…
Mar 2
•
Emily Kramer
148
8
10
February 2026
It’s time to hire your first marketing agent
A practical guide to building AI teammates + 4 ready-to-use marketing agent job descriptions
Feb 19
•
Emily Kramer
51
3
5
MKT1 Unboxing: Mutiny
Watch now | This video is part of the MKT1 Unboxing series, where I get a ~30-minute, no-slides, no-script demo of a GTM tool straight from the team who…
Feb 19
•
Emily Kramer
2
32:07
Dinners are the new trade shows. Here’s how to run them well
Insights from a professional B2B event planner + my learnings from MKT1 Supper Club
Feb 2
•
Emily Kramer
81
4
5
January 2026
Resources for IRL events: Planning rubric + SF & NYC dinner venues
Quiz-style rubric to decide whether to invest in an event, plus dinner venues hand-picked by the MKT1 community
Jan 29
•
Emily Kramer
6
1
MKT1 Unboxing: Wistia
Watch now | In this episode of MKT1 Unboxing, Chris Savage shows me how Wistia has evolved from “video hosting” into a one-stop video marketing shop.
Jan 27
•
Emily Kramer
3
1
30:08
We saw the future of B2B marketing...here are the takeaways
Lessons that stuck with me after December's Gen Marketer Summit, from marketing leaders at OpenAI, Clay, Profound, and more. (Includes full event…
Jan 7
•
Emily Kramer
37
3
Slide deck: Gen Marketer Summit keynote
Slides from Kramer's keynote on how marketing has shifted in the AI era
Jan 7
•
Emily Kramer
4
1
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