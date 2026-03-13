MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

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Laura Kendall's avatar
Laura Kendall
Mar 3

Adding to Claude Cowork worked perfectly, but I keep getting an error with Claude Code... anyone else?

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4 replies by Emily Kramer and others
Kim Talarczyk's avatar
Kim Talarczyk
Mar 19

This is awesome! I was able to add to my Claude app but not Claude Code. Here's more info (restarting, re-authenticating, reconnecting didn't work):

- Platform: Claude Code CLI (macOS, Darwin 25.3.0)

- Command used: claude mcp add mkt1-mcp --transport sse

https://mkt1-mcp.data-1c2.workers.dev/mcp

Authentication succeeds, but SSE connection fails with a 400 Bad Request

error.

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