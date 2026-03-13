I’ve always thought about MKT1 Newsletter as more than a collection of writing. It’s meant to be a system for running marketing. Templates and resources in Sheets, Docs, Figma, and even Lovable apps were a start.

But with MCP servers, it’s now possible to run your marketing team on the MKT1 Method. You can have your own C-Level Gen Marketer operating inside Claude.

So we built the MKT1 MCP Server and started adding skills to it. The beta is live now, and while anyone can install & search our newsletter archive, paid subscribers get access to our growing library of skills (15 & counting!).

What’s inside the MKT1 MCP Server

What’s an MCP Server?

An MCP server (Model Context Protocol server) is a service that connects an AI model like Claude to external tools, knowledge, and capabilities. It lets Claude pull in specialized context, instructions, and capabilities on demand.

In this case, think of it like an integration or API that adds the MKT1 brain to Claude.

Once you add the MKT1 MCP Server to Claude, it should work across Claude Chat, Claude Code, and Cowork. Connect it once, and new skills will show up automatically as we build and deploy them.

To explore what’s available, connect the MCP Server, then ask Claude: “What can the MKT1 MCP Server help with?” Detailed instructions below ↓

Paid subscribers can access 15 skills through our MCP Server right now

More coming weekly…if not daily.

mkt1_marketing_strategy_setup : Helps you build a tailored marketing strategy so Claude can operationalize it (using many of the other skills in the MCP Server).

mkt1_homepage_positioning_review : Reviews your homepage against the MKT1 positioning framework and tells you what’s working, what’s missing, and what to fix.

mkt1_candidate_eval : Paste in one or more LinkedIn profiles, add a specific role, and evaluate if candidates are a match, based on MKT1 hiring scorecards.

mkt1_channel_strategy : Determines the best marketing channel strategy for your startup, based on your company stage, audience, GTM motion, and Marketing Advantages.

mkt1_marketing_advantages : Helps you identify which Marketing Advantages are unique to your business.

mkt1_icp_prioritization : Helps you identify your ICPs by company type and role, then prioritize them by maturity.

mkt1_perceptions : Defines your 3–4 strategic Perceptions to guide your “fuel” strategy. These are the narratives and messages you want your audience to repeat back to you.

mkt1_company_overview : Researches your company and walks you through documenting your stage, business model, audience, and competitive landscape—the foundational strategy drivers everything else builds on.

mkt1_positioning : Walks you through the 4 positioning questions (who it’s for, what it is, what you’re comparing it to, and why it’s better) and outputs positioning today vs. positioning in ~1 year.

mkt1_revenue_levers : Helps you stack-rank the 4 revenue levers based on where marketing can have the biggest impact right now, so you stop trying to do everything at once.

mkt1_big_bets : Designs 1–3 campaigns that combine your Marketing Advantages, Perceptions, and ICPs into coordinated efforts— ach with fuel, an engine, and a target audience.

mkt1_gaccs : Describe a campaign, launch, or project and it generates a GACCS Brief so your team is aligned before work starts.

mkt1_newsletter : Ask any B2B marketing question and it searches the full MKT1 archive to find the most relevant posts. This skill is available for free.

mkt1_templates : Describe what you’re working on and it finds the right spreadsheets, docs, and interactive tools from the MKT1 library.

How to install the MKT1 MCP Server

For Claude

Install the MCP server in Claude through your desktop or web app and it will work in Claude Chat, Cowork, or Code. The whole thing takes about 2 minutes. Here’s a walkthrough, followed by step-by-step-instructions:

Claude desktop app or web browser

Open Claude and click Customize in the left sidebar, then click Connectors. Hit the + button at the top and select Add custom connector. You’ll see two fields. Name: MKT1 MCP server URL: https://mkt1-mcp.data-1c2.workers.dev/mcp

You can also right click on this button, and select “copy link address”:

Copy MCP Server Link

Click Add. The MKT1 MCP Server now shows up in your connectors list under “Not connected.” Click on it, then click Connect. This will open a new window where you enter your MKT1 Newsletter subscription email (your Substack login email). Give it a moment to verify; if it seems to stall, just try again. If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll see all available tools & everything we ship in the future. Upgrade to unlock full access ➜ If you’re not a paid subscriber, you’ll be able to search our newsletter archive. [Optional] Once connected, click on the MKT1 MCP Server in your connectors list and find the Tool permissions dropdown that says “Custom.” Switch it to Always allow. That way Claude can use MKT1 skills without asking your permission every time, which gets old fast.

Note: Some versions of Claude, such as free or certain enterprise plans, may limit access to custom connectors. Talk to your administrator if you don’t see the options above.

Claude Code CLI (not desktop app)

If you use Claude Code from the command line, run:

claude mcp add mkt1-mcp --transport http https://mkt1-mcp.data-1c2.workers.dev/mcp

This connects the MCP Server to your Claude Code configuration. You’ll be prompted to authenticate the first time you use a skill. This will open a new window where you enter your MKT1 Newsletter subscription email (your Substack login email). Give it a moment to verify; if it seems to stall, just try again.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll see all available tools & everything we ship in the future. Upgrade to unlock full access ➜

If you’re not a paid subscriber, you’ll be able to search our newsletter archive.

For Claude Enterprise

If your organization uses Claude Enterprise, an admin can make the MKT1 MCP Server available to everyone on the team. Individual users then connect with their own MKT1 subscription email.

Admin setup (one-time) - copy these instructions & send to your Enterprise admin

Go to your Claude Admin Settings → Connectors page. Click the + button and select Add custom connector. Fill in these two fields: Name: MKT1

MCP server URL: https://mkt1-mcp.data-1c2.workers.dev/mcp Click Add. The MKT1 MCP Server will now appear in the connectors list for all users in your organization.

For each user

Open Claude and go to Customize → Connectors. You’ll see MKT1 listed as a custom connector. Click on it, then click Connect. This will open a new window where you enter your MKT1 Newsletter subscription email (your Substack login email). Give it a moment to verify; if it seems to stall, just try again. If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll see all available tools & everything we ship in the future. Upgrade to unlock full access ➜ If you’re not a paid subscriber, you’ll be able to search our newsletter archive.

For ChatGPT (now in alpha)

While we haven’t fully tested this, it is possible to connect the MKT1 MCP Server to ChatGPT. These instructions were verified on 3/19/26 using chatgpt.com with a Plus plan.

Click your profile icon → Settings → Apps → Advanced settings. Enable Developer mode (the elevated risk warning is expected), then click Create app. Fill in two fields: Name: MKT1

MCP Server URL: https://mkt1-mcp.data-1c2.workers.dev/sse Check the acknowledgment box and click Create. Enter your MKT1 Newsletter subscription email (your Substack login) and click Connect. Paid subscribers get full access to all tools. Upgrade to unlock full access ➜

Free subscribers can search our newsletter archive. You’re connected. Start any prompt with mkt1 to use it — for example: mkt1 help me write perceptions

How to use the MKT1 MCP Server

There are no slash commands with an MCP server. Instead, you talk to Claude the way you normally would. Something like:

“What skills does MKT1 MCP Server have?”

“Run the MKT1 channel strategy skill”

“Run MKT1 homepage positioning review on [your URL]”

“Search MKT1 newsletters for anything on content strategy”

“Find me a MKT1 template for budgeting”

Claude will pull from the MKT1 MCP Server and run the skill. This just augments how you already use Claude. The skills work with whatever context you give Claude, and the more context you provide about your company, the better the output gets. Upload a doc, paste in competitor info, reference a meeting transcript, etc. to make the skill more effective. The point is to run the MKT1 skills on your specific situation.

If something isn’t working

Just ask Claude: “I have a question about the MKT1 MCP Server.” We built support documentation directly into it, so Claude should be able to help with most common issues. You can ask Claude to reference mkt1_mcp_help to see the FAQs.

Most issues—wrong access tier, missing a new skill, a skill failing to load—are fixed by disconnecting & reconnecting the MCP server and/or restarting Claude. It’s a classic “turn it off and turn it on again” situation! Also, make sure the email you connected with matches your Substack subscription email exactly!

A note if you installed the MKT1 plugin a few weeks ago: It still works for now, but we’re not updating it going forward. The MCP server connector above is simpler and updates automatically. You can keep both, they won’t conflict, but we will likely deprecate the plugin sometime soon.

Feedback and support

We would love your feedback on the skills, but please refer to Claude documentation & the built-in help skill (mkt1_mcp_help) as much as possible for troubleshooting. We are a small team at MKT1, it’s Kramer plus Katie and Halley who work part-time. We are not a tech company with built out support and we are experimenting with ways to enhance your newsletter subscription.

That said, if you have feedback and questions, the best way to reach us is through this MCP Server support form.

Fine print:

You will be asked to approve our Terms of Service when you install this MCP Server. These terms of service state: