MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

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Jennifer Gridley's avatar
Jennifer Gridley
Mar 16

Also I am curious if you can record a Loom and upload an MP4 file to show Claude what you want it to do and train a skill instead of type everything out step by step. Is it smart enough to watch and listen to a video to learn?

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1 reply by Emily Kramer
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Jennifer Gridley
Mar 16

Thank you for breaking all of things down for us! I am curious what your thoughts are on Notion. They are claiming to be the "Switzerland of AI" and its seems like you can build all sorts of things (including agents) and maintain skills/mds in one place in Notion while interchangeably using Anthropic, Google, OpenAI LLMs from within Notion. What are the pros/cons of working in Notion v. Claude Code?

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