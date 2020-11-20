MKT1: The newsletter for B2B Startup Marketing by Emily Kramer

Hi, I’m Emily Kramer, the primary voice behind MKT1 Newsletter. Over the last 15+ years, I’ve worked with some of the fastest-growing startups as Head of Marketing, 1st marketer, advisor, and investor. Now I’m sharing what I’ve learned along the way.



From first principles thinking to pragmatic, actionable advice, MKT1 newsletter serves as a guide to building marketing at B2B startups. I love developing frameworks (Krameworks?), identifying high-impact marketing strategies, diving deep on marketing tactics, and advocating for marketing.

“My number 1 favorite marketing newsletter” - Lenny Rachitsky

2x/month, 65,000+ subscribers and counting

Join a small city’s worth of marketers, growth experts, and founders. Subscribe to MKT1 Newsletter for strategic advice and tactical help on building B2B startup marketing. I write 2 posts per month on a related topic: a framework-focused guide and a bonus post with examples, expert-takes, or opinions.

The essential MKT1 reading list

If you only read one thing 👉 The MKT1 Field Guide to B2B startup marketing

Setting your B2B startup marketing strategy:

Combining fuel & engine : How to build an effective marketing “machine”

Marketing perceptions : The exercise that drives your entire “fuel” aka content strategy

Channel <> startup fit : How to choose the right growth “engine” for your *specific* business

Positioning that works: A simple framework to make sure your ICP knows what you *actually* do

Running your marketing team:

Building the right team : How to structure marketing org charts at different company sizes

The GACCS brief : Use this on every project to stay aligned and focus on high-impact work

Marketing operating cadence: How to run an effective marketing team day-to-day

What’s working right now in marketing:

Get templates, discounts, & more resources

When I work with startups as an advisor and investor, I give them the actual templates to implement these frameworks. That’s what paid subscribers get: all the tools I use to help startups avoid random acts of marketing and drive real impact.

Paid subscribers get 100+ templates & resources, my vetted contractor & agency list, exclusive discounts on marketing tools worth $40K+, free posts on the MKT1 job board, and full access to the MKT1 archive, including bonus newsletters.

MKT1?

“Market one” is led by Emily Kramer who focuses on MKT1 Newsletter, advising growth-stage B2B marketing leaders, and supporting her portfolio companies. Katie Mitchell and Halley Johnson also contribute to MKT1 as “Gen Marketers in Residence”.

For sponsorship opportunities reach out to sponsorships@mkt1.co. More on MKT1 on our website »