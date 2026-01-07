At the Gen Marketer Summit in December 2025, I gave a keynote on why the Gen Marketer skillset is the new baseline, and how to run campaigns that work in the AI era. You can watch the keynote (and the rest of the Summit sessions) here, and my slides from the talk are available below for paid subscribers.

Read my takeaways from the Gen Marketer Summit in this newsletter. And you can find all MKT1 resources in our template library here.