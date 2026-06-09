MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

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Jonathan Yagel's avatar
Jonathan Yagel
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I love this series! Hurray for Maya+Kramer ride-a-longs! The point about opportunity costs is spot on… what else could you do with this money??

Also, reminds me of this banger: 🎶”Should we get a billboard? Let’s get a billboard!” 🎶

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/tadavidson41_napster-playlist-coming-soon-but-seriously-ugcPost-7462852457988009984-8EDR

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