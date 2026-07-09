MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

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Michelle Perkins | ValueTempo's avatar
Michelle Perkins | ValueTempo
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Really enjoyed this play-by-play breakdown, Emily. Such a good look at what a founding marketer actually does day to day. Matt wasn’t just moving fast with AI. He was learning fast, seeing what worked, and doubling down. That’s the real edge.

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