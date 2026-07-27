MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

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Maja Voje's avatar
Maja Voje
19m

Mom, I made it - Emily Kramer featured me in her newsletter! ❤️ Proud to contribute. 🎉

Love this one- huge thanks

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Roslyn Coutinho's avatar
Roslyn Coutinho
4h

This is a great and detailed write up, thank you!

While I 100% agree that this centrally available context is critical to make these systems work, IMHO it creates a new issue for marketing teams where folks on the team stop internalizing the positioning themselves. For example a growth marketer used to have to talk to the PMM or read the positioning doc, but now they can spin up 100 ad variants on top of it without ever developing a feel for the messaging - which limits both their ability to judge the outputs, and their creativity. I think teams will need to invest more in internal positioning enablement (or we can call it, context enablement).

A related question I keep grappling with: should the centralized context be human readable, or only agent readable?

Also would also love to see a demo of the skill review flow, and how others are doing skill eval.

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