When we launched the MKT1 MCP Server in March, it had 6 skills. It now has 26—basically the full MKT1 method runs inside Claude, plus a stack of research and hiring tools (and I’m still not done Clauding). There’s so much new stuff that we’re dedicating an entire Buildathon to it.

Join our paid-only Buildathon next Wednesday

All paid subscribers are invited to join me next Wednesday, May 27 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. I’ll walk through how to use the MKT1 MCP in Claude Code, give an overview of all 26 skills, and show you a few of my favorites in action.

RSVP here ➜

What’s new in the MKT1 MCP Server

You’ve probably heard me talk about our /marketing-strategy-setup skill. It has 7 exercises for you to run through in Claude to build a context layer that makes Claude better at marketing for your specific business (/company-overview, /icp-prioritization, /perceptions, /marketing-advantages, /positioning, /revenue-levers, /big-bets).

This is obviously the best place to start with our MCP, but here are a few new & updated skills worth noting…

/homepage-positioning-review is our most popular skill—give it your URL and it grades your homepage against the MKT1 positioning framework (now updated to output a designed report you can actually share).

/aeo-audit acts like an LLM crawler hitting your site for the first time, then gives you a prioritized to-do list. Re-run every time you change anything.

/competitive-research scrapes 53 data points per competitor into a structured spreadsheet—positioning, pricing, channels, AEO. Give it a target + competitors, or ask it to find competitors for you.

We also have a recruiting pack (/jd-scorecard, /interview-questions, /candidate-linkedin-profile-review) that’s useful whether you’re hiring or job hunting. The candidate review now pulls from the scorecard and question bank automatically.

If you’ve already connected the MKT1 MCP, all these skills are automatically available to you as we ship them. Run /mkt1-skill-list anytime to get the full list. Here’s our most recent changelog:

If you haven’t connected yet, it takes 2 minutes, and you’re already paying for it! Find install instructions here. And we are waiting on (hopefully!) approval for an official Anthropic connector to make it even easier, cross your fingers.

P.S. We’ve started rolling out a Slack chat for paid subscribers actively using the MCP Server. It’s invite-only and we’re letting people in on a rolling basis. If you’re using the skills and want in, make sure you’re on the waitlist!

—Kramer