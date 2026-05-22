MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

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MKT1 Unboxing: Primer

In this episode of MKT1 Unboxing, Keith Delaney shows Kramer how to help B2B marketers reach the right customers on more ad channels.
Emily Kramer's avatar
Emily Kramer
May 22, 2026

This video is part of our MKT1 Unboxing series, where I get a ~30-minute demo of a GTM tool straight from the team who built it, to help you discover the best tools.

In this episode of MKT1 Unboxing, Keith Delaney (CEO of Primer) shows me how Primer helps B2B marketers reach the right customers on more ad channels than just LinkedIn, and figure out whether those ads actually drive pipeline. What we cover:

  • How to build one ICP audience and run it everywhere: Keith pulls from Primer’s 292M-person database, layers in his CRM data to exclude existing customers and competitors, and syncs the same audience across Meta, Google, LinkedIn, and Reddit.

  • Why LinkedIn audiences cost twice what they should: LinkedIn shows ads to “related” job titles and this hurts your conversion.

  • How Primer’s AI catches the dumb setup mistakes that waste ad spend: Keith walks through features that flag things like bad audience expansion settings or misallocated budget.

Get 10% off an annual Primer subscription with code MKT110. Paid subscribers get 30% off an annual subscription as part of our Perk Stack. New customers only.

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