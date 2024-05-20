MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

MKT1 Newsletter with Emily Kramer

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Owen Ashby's avatar
Owen Ashby
Jun 18, 2024

This is beautifully explained. I've been doing this B2b Marketing stuff for over 30 years and this is one of the best, most methodical explanations of this topic I've seen. I'll share it for sure. Thank you.

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2 replies by Emily Kramer and others
Ashley La Fleur's avatar
Ashley La Fleur
May 27, 2024

So so good!!

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